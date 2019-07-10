Endangered Silver Advisory Alert

The Ellington Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at Brent B Tinnin Manor at 5pm yesterday. The missing adult is 78-year-old Richard Dorey. He is a 5’7 white male, weighing 180 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans with black suspenders, and black shoes. He has scars on his chin and right arm. He has dementia and hypoglycemia. Dorey was last seen leaving the Brent B Tinnin Manor facility on foot towards Hwy 21, possibly in route to the Poplar Bluff area. Please call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ellington Police Department at 572-648-2491, if you see him or have any information.