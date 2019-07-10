Illinois commuters in waders walk through flood to get to work in Cape

Residents of East Cape Girardeau are doing their best to cope with rising floodwaters that surround their homes as they commute to their jobs in Missouri. They come every morning by boat, by oversize trucks and by foot through water almost up to their knees. In the evening they go home the same way. With the exception of large trucks, military vehicles and a few others, Illinois Route 146 between the town and the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge has been closed to all traffic for more than a week. Water over the pavement is more than a foot deep in some places. IDOT says the situation won’t improve until the river drops a few more feet and some of the floodgates along the levee can be opened.

