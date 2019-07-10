Shots fired on North Sprigg Update

Cape Girardeau Police Officers responded to a report of about 12 shots fired on North Sprigg Street on June 26th. Two suspects fired on each other at a gas station parking lot. Yamango Durrell Jiles fled the scene in a car. Officers found him while he was travelling on Sprigg. They were able to safely take him into custody and recover a 10 mm Glock handgun. No one was injured. Jiles was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and his bond is set at $50,000 cash only. Yesterday, cape PD received information on Cedric Don Howard’s possible location. He was placed under arrest during a traffic stop on Whitener Street. Howard is being held on a felony warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with a $100,000 cash only bond.