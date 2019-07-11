Insured losses following May tornadoes in Missouri predicted to reach at least $139 million
In May of this year, tornadoes ravaged several areas of the state, including the state capitol. The Missouri Department of Insurance reached out to insurance carriers in the state to determine the number of claims filed, related to the tornado damage, and the dollar amounts of the settlements of those claims. Data submitted by the reporting insurance companies shows insured losses are expected to be at least $139 million dollars.