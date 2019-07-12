Friday, July 12th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man was arrested in Port Charlotte after a deputy said he ran at them during an unrelated traffic stop, pulled down his pants, showed the deputy his butt, then sat in a nearby wooded area and drank a beer.

Brian Arrigo is now facing several charges including possessing an open container and exposure of sexual organs in a public area. According to the arrest report, Arrigo ran up to a deputy’s patrol car during an unrelated traffic stop. The deputy ordered Arrigo to stop, telling him sprinting up to any law enforcement officer wasn’t safe.

As he was walking away, the deputy said Arrigo “pulled his shorts down and lifted his shirt up exposing his whole buttocks.” Arrigo turned around and looked at the deputy before pulling his shorts back up and walking into a wooded lot.

Once the deputy cleared the initial traffic stop, he walked up to Arrigo and found him drinking a 32-ounce Miller High Life. Arrigo was taken to the Charlotte County Jail.