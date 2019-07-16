The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking part in the American Association of State Troopers’ “2019 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest” and invites you to vote for the MSHP’s cruiser. The 2019 MSHP submission features a marked, vibrant blue, MSHP Dodge Charger and marked MSHP Donzi patrol boat with Lake of the Ozarks in the background. The contest started yesterday and runs through 3 p.m. on July 30, with results being posted on July 31. You can scroll through the pictures, then use the dropdown menu to select Missouri when voting. The link to vote will be posted the AAST Facebook page and here. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruisercontest.