Fatality – Single Vehicle Crash in Pemiscot County

There was a single vehicle crash in Pemiscot County on Sunday evening, resulting in the death a teen. The car was travelling on Route B, 2 miles south of Homestown, when the car ran off the roadway, hit a ditch, and overturned. No one was wearing a seatbelt and the three passengers were ejected from the car. 15-year-old Kira Burkeen was pronounced dead after being taken to two hospitals. Two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old suffered moderate injuries from the accident.