Jackson Aldermen approve medical-marijuana zoning

Zoning for medical-marijuana businesses in Jackson was approved Monday night by the city’s Board of Aldermen, but only after two Jackson residents asked the board that the buffer zone between those businesses and any existing schools, churches and day care centers be changed from 100 to 500 feet. There was a concern that the presence of a medical-marijuana dispensary too close to schools and day cares would send the wrong message to children. After some discussion, the board approved the change of the buffer zone. As of early July, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services had received one pre-application for a medical marijuana-related business in Jackson, for a cultivation operation. Formal applications will be accepted by DHSS starting August 3.