Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation Files Lawsuit against USDA for Failure to Cite Puppy Mills for Animal Welfare Act Violations

The Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation (the Alliance) filed a federal lawsuit yesterday against the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in response to its refusal to enforce the Animal Welfare Act (AWA). The Alliance, along with laboratory watchdog Stop Animal Exploitation Now (SAEN), is initiating legal action against the USDA in an effort to eliminate the Teachable Moment rule and Self-Reporting rule, which they claim are procedurally defective. The Animal Welfare Act is the only federal law in the United States that regulates the treatment of animals in research, exhibition, transport, and by dealers. It sets minimum standards of care for animals confined in commercial dog breeding operations more commonly known as puppy mills, as well as dogs bred for research purposes.