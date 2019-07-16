Missouri works to settle lawsuit on medicine for foster kids

Missouri is working to settle a lawsuit alleging that the state over-medicated foster children with psychotropic drugs. A federal judge on Monday gave preliminary approval to a settlement agreement that calls for the state to make systemic changes to how it oversees prescriptions for children in foster care. Child advocates filed the class-action lawsuit against Missouri’s Social Services Department last year. The plaintiffs alleged that the state inappropriately provides psychotropic drugs to foster children and lacks adequate oversight of prescriptions. The settlement calls for foster children on psychotropic drugs to be checked on at least every three months. If the settlement is finalized, the state must also have copies of kids’ medical records on file. Staff would need to undergo training on the affect psychotropic drugs can have on children.