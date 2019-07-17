Faith compels new facility for homeless in Cape

On any given night, Reverend Renita Green says there are a dozen or so homeless men living on the streets in Cape Girardeau. She hopes a few months from now, some will be able to sleep at A Peaceful Place, a new outreach ministry Green is establishing along with her church, St. James AME, and several community volunteers. A Peaceful Place will provide permanent rental housing for about a half-dozen single homeless men age 50 and older. Green said she hopes the house can be renovated and in operation by either late this year or early next year. The house has five bedrooms and is near the Sprigg and William streets intersection. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.