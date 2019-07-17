Southbound I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge work

Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform maintenance to the bridge at mile marker 80 in Benton. MoDOT says the work will be done July 29 through Aug. 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.