Applying for flood assistance while water is still high

Leaders have spent days estimating what they’ve already spent on the flood of 2019 and how much future repairs will cost. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) asked Alexander County officials to figure up all of their costs to date and send in paperwork by Thursday. County engineer Jeff Denny says it’s hard to come up with a damage estimate when there are still about 30 miles of road underwater. Where the floodwaters have receded, he says there is significant damage that could take years to repair. Denny says since so much of the area is still flooded, he’ll have to base his estimates off prior experience. He says in Alexander County alone he believes it will take millions of dollars to repair the damage just to the roads. IEMA will take the damage reports and pass them off to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to see if Illinois is eligible for assistance. In order to qualify for that assistance, Illinois must meet or exceed $19 million in damages.