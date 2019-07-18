Committee members identify pool priorities

An advisory committee concluded Wednesday, Cape Girardeau’s proposed indoor aquatic center needs to include a 50-meter competition pool and a separate recreational pool, as well as a diving well. Committee members at the meeting also ranked elevated spectator seating as a priority. The committee ranked those and other priorities to be presented to a consulting firm hired by the Cape Girardeau City Council. The consultant, St. Louis-based Counsilman-Hunsaker, will provide construction and operating cost estimates for the various items on the committee’s list. The city is paying $25,750 for the consulting work. Former Mayor Harry Rediger, who serves on the committee, said he hopes the consultant’s cost estimates will be available to the committee by November.