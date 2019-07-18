First Mosquitoes Testing Positive for West Nile Virus Reported

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) has confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus from the lower seven counties of Illinois in 2019. S7HD staff collected the positive mosquitoes in Massac County in early July. No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported so far. The recent rains and flooding in this part of the state are leaving pools of water behind, which encourage mosquito harboring. Monitoring for West Nile virus in Illinois includes laboratory tests for mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds, as well as testing sick horses and humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms. If you see a sick or dying perching bird, you should contact your local health department. West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a house mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. For more information, call Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit the IDPH website.