Thursday, July 18th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Spanish police last month arrested a Colombian man who allegedly had a half-a-kilo of cocaine stashed under his toupee when he arrived in Barcelona on a flight from Colombia.

The accused mule caught the attention of investigators due to the towering nature of the wig sitting atop his head. A subsequent search of the suspect yielded the cocaine, which was inside a plastic bag glued to his dome.

Cops said that the accused mule, who was not identified, arrived June 18th in Barcelona on a “hot flight” from Bogota, which they described as an incoming plane from a narcotics producing country.

Police said, “The ingenuity of drug traffickers has no limit when trying to circumvent the controls.” Depending on purity and how it was cut, investigators said, the seized cocaine could have yielded 30,000 euros (equal to about $33,500).