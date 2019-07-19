Cape Chamber supports tax extension

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors has voted to support an upcoming quarter-cent capital improvement sales tax (CIST) ballot issue on August 6th. The chamber board’s vote to support the tax measure took place July 12, but was not announced until Wednesday when the chamber issued a news release about its action. The question on the August 6th ballot will be whether to renew one of two quarter-cent CISTs approved by voters in the 1990s that is scheduled to expire at the end of this year. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.