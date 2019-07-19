Friday, July 19th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to Florida court records, a McDonald’s worker on probation for cocaine possession was arrested for dousing a customer with a large soft drink during a dispute at the drive-thru window.

37-year-old Katrina Lee Jordan was working at the Pinellas Park restaurant when she and the male victim “began having a verbal argument.” The nature of the drive-thru dispute was not detailed in an arrest affidavit.

Cops allege that Jordan “took a large soft drink and threw it in the victim’s window,” striking the man and spilling the cup’s contents “all over his car and his clothing.” Jordan, arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge, will also face a probation violation count in connection with her 7:45 p.m. collar.