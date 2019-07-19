Governor Parson Signs Executive Order to Establish Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 19-14 yesterday, establishing Missouri’s Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group. The group will provide input on the state’s short-, medium-, and long-term flood recovery priorities. It will also give feedback on the state’s current levee system with suggested changes to benefit Missouri and its citizens. The working group will identify areas where attention is needed and provide input on priorities for allocation of state funding as Missouri recovers from this year’s flooding. In addition to addressing short-term repairs to levees, the group will also explore options to improve the conveyance of floodwater through Missouri’s major rivers. The Executive Order directs the working group to submit an initial report to the Governor with findings and suggestions by December 31, 2019, with a final report due May 31, 2020. To view Executive Order 19-14, click here.