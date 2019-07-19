Kennett authorities investigate fire

A fire on Thursday in Kennett kept firefighters busy as authorities attempt to determine what happened. Kennett Assistant Fire Chief Lance Davis said firefighters responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning on Southwest Drive. When they arrived on scene, Davis said smoke and flames were visible from the building. They responded with two engine trucks, one ladder truck and one service truck. Davis said they had the fire under control in about two hours. No one was in the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.