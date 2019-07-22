Monday, July 22nd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A bizarre security camera video has emerged showing a Florida man, naked but for a black sports bra, tennis shoes, and a baseball cap, as he prowls around a parking lot and burglarizes several vehicles.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is now on the hunt for the suspect following the thefts at New Port Richey’s Cross Bayou Boulevard. He was caught on the U.S. Water Services Corporation’s cameras.

ABC Action News also reported that the suspect also left drug paraphernalia at the scene of the crimes. U.S. Water Services General Manager Ed Mitchell said, “The video is disturbing. Being a victim of crime is never something anybody wants, but we were certainly surprised by what was on the video.”

Detective David Garcia of the sheriff’s office described it as “pretty odd.” Anyone able to identify the man in the video, or with information that may be useful to investigators, is urged to call Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line.