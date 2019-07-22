Scott County circuit clerk resigns, accepts position with federal courts

Scott County’s circuit clerk resigned Thursday to accept a job with the federal courts. Christy M. Hency confirmed August 2nd will be her last day as the Scott County circuit clerk. Hency said she has accepted a position with the Federal Judiciary. She has worked in the Scott County Circuit for 19 years, and as the county’s circuit clerk since December 2009. In 2018, Hency was re-elected to another four-year term. When the office of an elected circuit clerk becomes vacant, the Missouri governor will appoint someone to fill the position until the next general election.