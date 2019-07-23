Agriculture Director Chinn Discusses Flooding Agriculture Damage Assessments

While Missouri is seeking a second agriculture disaster declaration through USDA, State Department of Agriculture (MDA) Director Chris Chinn says they have to wait for floodwaters to recede to tally damages. As for planted acres, Chinn says 91 percent of Missouri corn is planted and that 93 percent of soybeans are in the ground.

Missouri’s first agriculture disaster declaration was granted in June, for 15 counties. Governor Parson’s second request is for damage assessments in 37 counties along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers and a few large tributaries.