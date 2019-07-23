Broadway floodgate reopened

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is still above flood stage, but was low enough yesterday morning to reopen the Broadway floodgate. The floodgate at the foot of Themis Street remained closed. City officials say it will probably reopen by Wednesday or Thursday at the latest. Both gates have been closed since mid-March. Cape Girardeau parks division manager Brock Davis said although the Broadway gate is open, barricades have been set up to discourage people from “sightseeing” on the river side of the flood-wall. As of yesterday afternoon, the river gauge at Cape Girardeau stood at 35.3 feet, still more than 3 feet above flood stage. The river is not expected to drop below flood stage until early August. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.