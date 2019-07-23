Missouri Receives $81 Million For I-70 Rocheport Bridge Replacement

The successful effort to land an $81 million federal grant to replace the deteriorating I-70 bridge in central Missouri’s Rocheport has the bipartisan support of Missouri’s congressional delegation, including the backing of Democratic Congressmen Lacy Clay and Emanuel Cleaver. Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz tells the bipartisanship highlights the project’s importance.

More than 12 million vehicles cross the bridge annually. Governor Mike Parson says the grant will allow the $240 million project to build a new six-lane bridge near the current one, as well as reconstruct a nearby interchange. The current bridge is 59 years old.