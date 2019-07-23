MoDOT Extends Weight Allowance for Truckloads of Aggregate Used in Flood and Levee Repair

The Missouri Department of Transportation is extending the allowance for heavier-than-normal truckloads of rock, sand and gravel to travel on Missouri highways in flood relief and for levee and other public infrastructure flood repair. The waiver allows private and for-hire motor carriers to haul up to 10% more than their licensed weight on Missouri highways. The waiver will be in effect through August 21. While the waiver is in effect, participating motor carriers have some limitations:

A loaded, gross weight no greater than 10% above the gross licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle;

Transportation of rock, sand and gravel only within the state of Missouri;

Drivers must obey posted bridge weight limits;

When crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than 30 mph;

Travel under this allowance is only allowed on non-interstate highways. Those taking advantage of the weight allowance cannot operate on any portion of the interstate highway system.