Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After grabbing the buttocks of a fellow female passenger on a sightseeing cruise, a Florida Woman told the victim’s husband, “You should go back to the country you came from” when he confronted her about the groping.

During a trip Friday afternoon on the Anclote River, which flows into the Gulf of Mexico, Lisa Anne Matteson allegedly got handsy with a fellow traveler. 58-year-old Matteson appeared intoxicated, according to several witnesses on the Spongeorama cruise boat.

Police allege that Matteson twice grabbed the victim’s buttocks. When the victim’s husband asked Matteson to stop, she replied, “You should go back to the country you came from.” The affidavit does not identify the man’s race or nationality.

After Tarpon Springs police arrested her for misdemeanor battery, Matteson denied grabbing the victim’s buttocks, saying she “didn’t remember anything and doesn’t know why she was arrested.”

