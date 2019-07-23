U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for bridge work

U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the Interstate 55 bridges at Center Junction. Work will be completed beneath the I-55 bridges and will not impact interstate traffic. The Center Junction bridges are located at Exit 99 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily today through Monday. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.