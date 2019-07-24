FDA warns company marketing unapproved CBD products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to Curaleaf Inc., of Wakefield, Massachusetts, for illegally selling unapproved products containing CBD online with unsubstantiated claims that the products treat cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, opioid withdrawal, pain and pet anxiety, among other conditions or diseases. Given the interest in products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds, and CBD in particular, the FDA has and continues to take an agency-wide, integrated, and collaborative approach to addressing the regulation of products made from CBD that fall under its jurisdiction. The FDA has requested responses from Curaleaf within 15 working days stating how the violations will be corrected. Failure to correct the violations promptly may result in legal action, including product seizure and injunction. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-warns-company-marketing-unapproved-cannabidiol-products-unsubstantiated-claims-treat-cancer?utm_campaign=072319_PR_FDA%20warns%20firm%20selling%20cannabidiol%20products%20with%20unproven%20claims&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua