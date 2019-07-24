New Cape Girardeau Fire Chief

City of Cape Girardeau leadership has selected Travis Hollis as the new Fire Chief. Hollis has a 24-year background in the fire service. Most recently, he served as the Deputy Chief with the Rogers, Arkansas Fire Department where he oversaw the Special Operations Team, EMS program and Training Division. Hollis also has experience in the Operations Division and Community Risk Reduction Division. He also served in roles such as accreditation manager, ISO manager, and information technology manager. There will be a formal reception on Monday, August 19 from 3 to 5pm at the Council Chambers in City Hall, before the Council meeting.