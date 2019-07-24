Scott County jury returns guilty verdict in once-missing-evidence murder case

A Scott County jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday in a murder case involving once-missing evidence. The jury found 37-year-old Antoine Harris of Sikeston guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon. Harris was accused of fatally shooting Samuel Sanders outside a Sikeston liquor store in December 2015. The Sikeston DPS lost surveillance video evidence in the case, which was later found, not in the police station, but on a computer hard drive at another location. The video didn’t show the shooting. Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch said it was a case of “retaliation, revenge and retribution.” She said Harris wanted revenge because he believed Sanders had stolen marijuana from him several months earlier. Judge David Dolan set sentencing for September 3.