SEMO Food Bank officer selected to participate in Feeding America Health-Care Program

Research and Development Officer at Southeast Missouri Food Bank, Jen Wood, has been selected to participate in a new Feeding America task force that will set the strategic agenda for a new health-care program. The goal of the new Healthcare Partnerships Community of Practice Conveners is to advance network learning and action on how to effectively address and reduce food insecurity through health-care partnerships and interventions. Early data from the program show a slight reduction in participants’ blood sugar levels and blood pressure. Woods reported the food bank is pleased with the results achieved so far and hopes to see continued improvement. Additional working groups will create national guidelines for prescription food boxes and a best practice guide for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) application assistance with health-care partners. Wood is one of fifteen people from Feeding America’s 200-member network to be chosen as a community convener. The appointment runs through June 2020.