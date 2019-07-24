Southern Illinois tallies flood damage in excess of $13 million
Deep Southern Illinois has tallied flood damage in excess of $13 million to roads and other public facilities, putting the state well on the way to reaching the threshold to receive federal aid. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency asked counties to turn in their preliminary flood damage reports by Monday. In Alexander County, County Engineer Jeff Denny reported almost $5.5 million in public infrastructure damages, compiling estimates from the County’s communities, levee and drainage districts and highway department.