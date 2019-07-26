Former Scott County jailer accuses Sheriff Wes Drury, top staff of discrimination

A former Scott County jailer has filed a discrimination complaint against Sheriff Wes Drury and his administration. 51-year-old Sandra Alvarado said she was wrongly accused of smuggling illegal drugs to inmates, strip searched and forced to resign. Her discrimination charge filed with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights accuses Drury and his top staff of sexual harassment and gender discrimination. It is the second discrimination case involving Drury and the sheriff’s department to have been filed with the state’s Human Rights Commission within the past two years. That case led to a pending lawsuit. Alvarado wrote in her complaint she worked for the sheriff’s department for about two years before resigning June 18 after she was first told she was fired. You can reads more in the Southeast Missourian.