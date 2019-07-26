Routes 3 and 146 to reopen

Flooding still impacts several communities in southern Illinois but there is relief in sight. Parts of Routes 3 and 146 will reopen this afternoon making it easier on drivers to get to Cape Girardeau. The Illinois Department of Transportation said they plan to reopen Route 3 from McClure to the intersection of Route 146 at 2 p.m. The highway has been closed for months due to floodwaters over the roadway. Opening that part of Route 3 means it will be easier to drop off donations in East Cape Girardeau for The Spark Ministries. Residents in Alexander County are still in need of donations. Items like cleaning products, non-perishable food items and diapers are needed the most.