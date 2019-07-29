Cape city seeks sales tax extension to fund city hall, airport, street and water projects; vote is Aug. 6

Cape Girardeau city officials want to spend $40 million over the next 15 years for a new city hall and an airport terminal and tower, as well as street repairs and upgrades to the water system. On August 6, voters will decide to extend a quarter-cent capital improvements sale tax that has been levied for 25 years. A simple majority is needed for passage. The tax was originally approved by voters in 1994 for sewer projects. The tax is set to expire later this year unless voters renew it. The ballot measure calls for the tax to be extended to 2034. While public attention has focused on plans for a new city hall and a new terminal and tower at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, more than half of the tax dollars are proposed to fund water-system projects and street repairs. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.