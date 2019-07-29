DEA: Southeast Missouri region receives 152M opioid pain pills; Cape, Butler and Scott counties receive more than half of them

More than 152 million prescription, opioid pain pills were supplied to pharmacies in Southeast Missouri counties from 2006 through 2012. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) data was obtained by and made available online by The Washington Post. More than half of the pain pills to this region of Missouri were shipped to three counties: Cape Girardeau, Butler and Scott. Butler County received more than 29.48 million opioid pills, enough for 99 pills per person per year. Cape Girardeau County received 28.48 million, enough for 55 pills per person per year. Scott County received 22.05 million, enough for 79 pills per person per year. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says one in three Missouri families is affected by the opioid crisis in some way. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.