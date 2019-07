Poplar Bluff High School and Junior High student athletes can get a free physical done tonight at the High School. Physicals will start at 5:30 pm for the 7th and 8th grades 6:30 for 9th and 10th grades, and 7:30 for 11th and 12th grades. The first practice date for student athletes at Poplar Bluff High School is Monday, August 12th, with junior high students following a week later on August 19th.