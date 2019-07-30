Illinois highway workers reopen all lanes of routes 3, 146

Illinois highway workers were able to reopen all lanes of Illinois routes 3 and 146 in Alexander County on yesterday as seep water trapped within the county’s levee system continued to drain back into the Mississippi River. Chief of operations for IDOT District 9 Keith Miley said crews completed most of the mud and silt removal from the highways yesterday morning and were able to reopen the last remaining section of Route 3 north of Gale by noon yesterday. Although the roads have reopened, farmland on either side of the highways remain under as much as 4 to 5 feet of water, enough to completely cover fences in the fields. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.