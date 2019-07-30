Jefferson Elementary Shooting Update

Cape Girardeau Police responded last night to a report of a car that had been stolen on Sheridan. Officers searched the area and quickly located the suspect driving the stolen vehicle near Minnesota and Good Hope street. They initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect failed to yield to Officers and fled from the car on foot. The suspect attempted to steal a sports utility vehicle on South Minnesota and the vehicle owner exited his residence to intervene in the theft. The suspect drew a handgun and fired several shots at the vehicle owner. The vehicle owner had retrieved his own handgun to intervene in the theft and he fired shots back at the suspect. The suspect was struck once in the left hip. The suspect was then identified as a juvenile male. He was located and taken into custody without further incident. He is currently in custody and receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles have been recovered and no one else was injured in the incident. The matter remains under investigation.