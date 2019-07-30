Medical marijuana clinic opens in Cape Girardeau

A medical marijuana clinic has opened its doors in Cape Girardeau. Missouri Green Doctors, based in the St. Louis area, began operating about two weeks ago in the Marquette Tower. The Cape Girardeau clinic is one of three the business has opened in the state. Missouri Green Doctors was established in Missouri about two months ago. It has several physicians, but for now, the Cape Girardeau clinic will be open only on Thursdays. It will have a clinic staff that will include a single physician. Missouri Green Doctors focuses solely on medical marijuana. The patient certification process requires physician approval. Certification is needed for Missouri residents to obtain their medical marijuana cards from the state. Only patients with certain medical conditions are eligible for medical marijuana. They include patients suffering from cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, intractable migraines and Parkinson’s disease, as well as other conditions. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.