The Cape Girardeau Police Department is seeking public assistance

If you stopped to check on a motorist while driving northbound on Interstate 55 just north of the Bloomfield overpass, we are seeking your assistance. A white passenger vehicle was pulled onto the shoulder of northbound lanes of Interstate 55 early this morning (Tuesday, July 30th) at approximately 8:00 AM with the trunk and the hood of the vehicle raised. A passing vehicle apparently stopped to check upon the operator of this vehicle and perhaps, provide assistance. The occupant of the white passenger car that was stopped on the shoulder may have been in involved in a commercial robbery in the area at this same time and we are actively seeking any information the public may have on the driver or the vehicle. The public is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department detective division with any relevant information on this matter.