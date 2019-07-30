Tuesday, July 30th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to charges filed late last week, a Missouri man got drunk last Wednesday evening and shot 115 rounds into the trees in his backyard facing a city park. 56-year-old Joseph Manley was charged with three felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.

Overland police said they were called to reports of gunfire last Wednesday evening. Upon arrival, officers heard constant gunfire coming from behind Manley’s home and ordered all the residents out. Manley left the house and admitted to police he had been shooting the guns.

Police allege Manley fired 115 rounds into the trees behind the home from three guns: An AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a FNH semi-automatic handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun. Manley was shooting into trees in his backyard which borders Wild Acres Park in Overland.

Police say in charging documents that Manley appeared to be drunk and told officers he had been drinking. A breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol content was .148. Manley was in custody Thursday at the St. Louis County jail.

