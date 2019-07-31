Cape PD looking for robbery suspect

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of a commercial robbery at Zaxby’s yesterday morning. It was reported that a suspect wearing a black nylon jacket, dark pants, gloves and a black and white mask took an undetermined amount of money from a business by force. This suspect was carrying a red plastic gas can and he possibly came from a white car that was parked along the north bound shoulder of I-55 just north of Bloomfield overpass with its hood and trunk raised. You are encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department detective division with any relevant information on this matter.