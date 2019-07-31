EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to Visit Fredericktown
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be in the area for an event highlighting the Superfund Redevelopment Initiative at the Missouri Cobalt Mine in Fredericktown. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler will be joined by Representative Jason Smith for a tour of the mine, and remarks to employees. Following the remarks Administrator Wheeler will take questions from the media. For more, you can listen our “Round table chat with the MO Ag industry” podcast.