PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases

Union Electric Company Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge (FAC) on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren has made two filings, which result in the FAC for a residential customer using 1,041 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month would change from a current refund of approximately $1.79 a month to a refund of approximately $1.42 a month. The proposed change would take effect on September 24, 2019. Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than August 7, 2019, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov .