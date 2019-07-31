Thousands apply for med marijuana – what conditions are covered?

Thousands of Missourians have been applying to get medical marijuana. By yesterday afternoon, the state health department confirmed that 4,546 patients and caregivers have been approved, out of 4,806 applications received so far. The new state law says a doctor can approve patients from a list of illnesses and side effects, including PTSD and debilitating psychiatric conditions. DHSS Medical Marijuana Program Director Lyndall Fraker shares some of those illnesses.

For a full list, you can go to health.mo.gov, under medical marijuana program.