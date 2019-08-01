Retail projects delayed at old Kmart building

It appears the opening of two retail stores in Cape Girardeau’s former Kmart building, which were originally scheduled for as soon as later this month, may not happen until early 2020. Orscheln Farm & Home confirmed in late April that it would move its Cape store into a portion of the building by sometime this fall. A second retailer, Bargain Hunt based in Nashville, Tennessee, said in early May that it would occupy the remaining portion of the building. At that time, Bargain Hunt said its Cape store would open in late August. However, representatives of both retailers now say their store openings have been delayed. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.