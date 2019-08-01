Thursday, August 1st, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Texas woman left her infant daughter in a running car while she knocked back shots at a nightclub early Sunday morning, according to police who say the suspect spewed threats and racial epithets when confronted by cops.

Around 1:45 a.m. on July 28th, a patrolman was dispatched to the TrackSide Night Club in Copperas Cove, a central Texas city, in reference to a “1-year-old child left inside a vehicle.”

The responding officer spotted the child asleep in a safety seat in the rear of a 2009 Buick Limited, which was unlocked. The cop then went inside the nightclub and located the child’s mother, 26-year-old Samantha Grace Vaughan, who initially claimed that she “only went inside to pee.”

In an arrest affidavit, the officer noted that Vaughan smelled of booze. When asked if she had consumed any alcohol, Vaughan reportedly copped to drinking two shots. While en route to police headquarters, Vaughan allegedly made a series of threats against the arresting officer and used multiple racial slurs. She was charged with child endangerment, resisting arrest, and making terroristic threats to a public servant.