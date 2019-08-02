Attorney General Schmitt Launches Investigation into Missouri State University for Alleged Ticket Quotas

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office launched an investigation yesterday into the Missouri State University, Office of University Safety, for allegedly enforcing a parking ticket quota and violating Senate Bill 5 and other related legislation. Whistle-blowers contacted his office with credible information outlining their concerns. They were concerned that they were violating the law as they complied with the direction of their supervisors to increase the number of parking tickets, satisfying quotas of parking tickets, and increasing the number of boots placed upon cars, in an effort to further increase revenue for the University and to hire additional officers. The investigation launched by the Attorney General’s Office will review information provided by whistle-blowers as well as documents received from Missouri State University to determine further action.